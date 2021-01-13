PM ‘Heartbroken’ over Death of 4-y-o in Family Dispute

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says he was heartbroken to learn of the death of a four-year-old girl, Chloe Brown who was killed in a dispute between adults.

The girl was shot dead at her home near Freeman’s Hall Trelawny, early Monday morning when a gunman fired on her father who had gone to the door of his house in response to a call. The girl was pronounced dead at hospital and her father admitted with gunshot wounds. The incident is said to have reported from a family dispute. Three people including the girl’s uncle are in police custody in relation to the incident.

“As a father I was crushed by the news of the death of this innocent child. She went to bed, in a place where she was supposed to be most protected and devastatingly, that is where she lost her life,” Mr Holness said in a statement Tuesday.

The Prime Minister said Chloe’s death at her home must be strongly condemned even as he called on Jamaicans to use mediation and dispute resolution platforms to handle disagreements without resorting to violence and force.

He said the child’s death could have been avoided had the parties sought to resolve their grievance through the appropriate channels.