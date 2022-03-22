PM Gives Update On Montego Bay Perimeter Road

Preparatory work on the US$274.5-million Montego Bay Perimeter Road is progressing, following a contract signing with China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), says Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness.

Making his contribution to the 2022/2023 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on March 18, he said the process of land acquisition and design works is ongoing, adding that work on the widening and improvement of some local roadways in Montego Bay is slated to begin in the coming financial year.

Describing the building of the road as “transformational” to the city of Montego Bay, Mr. Holness said an important feature of the major road infrastructure project is that it will be built in an “environmentally sustainable manner”.

He informed that the National Road Operating and Constructing Company (NROCC), and the Forestry Department have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), “which will see large-scale replanting of trees, approximately 62.5 hectares, to replace the tree cover that may be affected during the construction”.

The Prime Minister told the House that the contractor is “contractually required” to collaborate with the HEART/NSTA Trust to ensure that Jamaican workers are trained and benefit from knowledge transfer.

He said the project will be the first major highway development that is financed with Jamaica’s own resources, “rather than borrowed money”.

“We have come a long way as a country. This Government is not only ensuring that Jamaica makes strides in the development of critical infrastructure but also in how these developments are financed,” the Prime Minister said.

He noted that once the project is complete, public sentiment will mount regarding the congestion in Hopewell and Lucea but assured that the National Works Agency (NWA) has developed preliminary designs and plans for those.

“I have assigned Minister [of State] Homer Davis to begin consultations with the Hanover Municipal Corporation, and the political representatives, on possible solutions and strategies that could be employed to achieve the objective of improving traffic flows and developing the townships,” he said.