PM Calls on Political Candidates to Denounce Intimidation And Violence

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, is calling on candidates involved
in the 2020 General Election to conduct their campaign activities free of intimidation and
confrontational and violent practices.
“It is not necessary in modern Jamaica… . It is something that we should eschew,
we should repudiate and we should be on every platform instructing our supporters not to
participate in it,” he said.
Mr. Holness was addressing the signing ceremony for the Code of Political
Conduct held at Emancipation Park in St. Andrew on Wednesday (August 19).
The Prime Minister, who is Leader of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), signed the
document along with Leader of the People’s National Party (PNP), Dr. Peter Phillips.
The Prime Minister said he has made it clear that he is totally against any violent
or intimidatory conduct and if it comes to his attention that supporters are engaging in
such practices, “I would definitely see to their prosecution”/
He noted that for the Code to be “real and not just a symbol”, the General Election
must be held without these unacceptable practices.
The Prime Minister said he believes that the time has come to classify political
crimes as hate crimes, suggesting that suspected incidents should be “deliberately
investigated to discover if there was any motivation that was political”.
“That is the only way that we are going to genuinely and truly remove this
potential from our country,” he noted.
Dr. Phillips, in his remarks, said that in order for the Code of Political Conduct to
contribute to a culture change, “it is going to require the engagement of all the key
stakeholders”.
He said that political leaders have a responsibility to measure their words and
comments and to ensure that they do not wittingly or unwittingly contribute to violence
or confrontation by “loose tongues”.
“Candidates need to exercise tolerance and display tolerance and goodwill and
exercise influence over their supporters so that harmony can be the watchword and the
reality on the political campaign trail rather than an atmosphere of confrontation and ill
will,” he stressed.
Political Ombudsman, Donna Parchment Brown, for her part, informed that copies
of the document will be sent electronically to every candidate, who will sign it with their
campaign manager.
“We ask them to print, sign and return to their parish Custos or to the Office of the
Political Ombudsman. This is out of regard for the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, so
we don't want to be hosting 14 events in parishes during this challenging time,” she said.
Custos Rotulorum for St. Andrew, Hon. Patricia Dunwell, charged the politicians
“to exercise authority and wisdom, to encourage all Jamaicans to play their part in
making the 2020 election period a peaceful one”.
“We charge you to conduct your campaign within the letter and spirit of our laws
and the Code of Conduct,” she said.
By the symbolic signing, Mr. Holness and Dr. Phillips called on candidates, party
officials, members and supporters to uphold, wholeheartedly, the terms of the Code of
Political Conduct.
The document governs the actions of the JLP, PNP and all other legitimate
political parties in Jamaica and applies to all officials of political parties.
The code stipulates eight principles – non-violence and non-intimidation, safety of
private and public property, avoidance of confrontation, public utterances, freedom of
access, avoidance of defacing of buildings and installation, code of ethics, and political
tribalism.