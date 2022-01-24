Plumber Shot to Death in Old Harbour, St Catherine

A 59-year-old Plumber was shot and killed by unknown assailants at his home in Old Harbour, St Catherine, on Friday, January 21.

A female who was also shot and injured in the incident remains at hospital in stable condition.

He has been identified as Patrick Pearson, a plumber of Claremont Housing Scheme, also in St Catherine.

Reports are that about 9:00pm, Pearson and his female companion arrived at his home, when men traveling in a Toyota Pro Box motor car drove up and opened fire, hitting them both.

Residents in the community alerted the police, and on their arrival, two victims were rushed to hospital, where Pearson was pronounced dead, and the female treated and admitted.

