Plumber at Sav Hospital dies of COVID

For the second time in a week, employees at the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital have been consumed with grief following the death of yet another member of their team.

On Thursday night, 34-year-old David Simpson, a plumber in the maintenance department, reportedly succumbed to COVID-19, after being admitted to the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital last Wednesday.

Eric Clarke, chairman of the Western Regional Health Authority confirmed Simpson’s death.

Diagrea Davis-Cunningham, 37, who supervised the nursing team at Cornwall Regional Medical’s Accident and Emergency Unit (A&E), died on Monday night, leaving hospital employees in shock. In August, she was the second nurse to succumb to the virus. Annette White Best, a frontline worker at Manchester’s Percy Junor Hospital, died on August 10th at the age of forty.

