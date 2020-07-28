Planned Gatwick to Mobay British Airways Flights Welcomed

British Airways’ (BA’s) announcement of new London Gatwick to Montego Bay flights, beginning October 13, is being hailed by local tourism stakeholders as a major step in Jamaica’s COVID-19 road to recovery.

BA already flies between Gatwick, London and Kingston to which will be added the two per week to Montego Bay.

The new flights will be operated by World Traveller, World Traveller Plus and Club World, and will depart on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett called the announcement “Great news and great signal to the market.”

Chief Operations Officer of Sandals Resorts International, Shawn DaCosta, said it is not surprising that major airline carriers are already looking towards a post COVID-19 era, where a country with a brand like Jamaica will continue to appeal to visitors.

For his part, Director of Tourism, Donovan White, told JIS News that the move by British Airways can only be read as a sign of bigger things to come as “we continue our relentless march into life after the coronavirus”.

“We’re delighted that British Airways has announced a twice-weekly service to Montego Bay from London Gatwick from October 13, 2020, adding to its regular London Gatwick-Kingston service and further bolstering the number of flights from the UK to Jamaica,” the Tourism Director said.

In the meantime, operators of the Sangster International Airport, Montego Bay, MBJ Airports Limited, said the decision by British Airways is both welcomed and appreciated and augurs well for Jamaica “during this period of recovery”.