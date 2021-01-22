Pizza Hut Opens New Restaurant in Harbour View

Quick-service food giant, Restaurants of Jamaica (ROJ), has added yet another member to its continuously growing network of KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants, with the opening of its new Pizza Hut location in Harbour View, St. Andrew on December 30.

This comes just a couple weeks after ROJ opened its newest KFC restaurant in Junction, St. Elizabeth, which now brings to 53, the total number of restaurants operated by ROJ – inclusive of 39 KFC and 14 Pizza Hut outlets.

The new restaurant opening is yet another indicator of ROJ’s continued commitment to expansion, investment and employment creation, even amidst the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The construction of the new Pizza Hut Harbour View restaurant represents an investment by ROJ of approximately $130 MILLION, with 35 new jobs created. This comes on the heels of a $200 MILLION investment by ROJ to construct its KFC restaurant in Junction, which saw 43 new jobs created in that community.

ROJ Managing Director, Mark Myers, spoke of the group’s continued expansion and the impact of the Pizza Hut brand entering Harbour View: “The Pizza Hut brand has been warmly welcomed by the people of Harbour View and we are extremely happy to now be a part of the community. Opening two new restaurants within the space of three weeks speak to our continued commitment to growth and investment in our nation and to creating employment for our fellow Jamaicans. It also speaks to the trust and the support that we continue to receive from our customers which have kept us as market leaders in the QSR industry in Jamaica for so many years. We also understand the negative impact that the pandemic continues to have on the livelihood of our fellow Jamaicans and so we are truly grateful for the continued support of our brands, and pleased to provide a source of employment for Jamaicans in need at this time.

As expected, the community’s response to the new Pizza Hut location has been overwhelming thus far. There is already a KFC restaurant in Harbour View which opened its doors in 2019 and so the addition of a Pizza Hut restaurant has provided another welcome QSR option for the community.

Mr. Myers added, “We’re very excited to share the love of pizza in Harbour View. Pizza lovers in that area no longer have to travel to our New Kingston or Liguanea locations to get a taste of our delicious pizzas. The community has been asking for this and we’re happy to make the world’s best pizza available to them.”

Now that Pizza Hut is officially a part of the Harbour View community, ROJ sees a unique opportunity to partner, engage with, and uplift the community that surrounds this new restaurant. “We have been serving the people of Jamaica for over 40 years and we have always valued the importance of not just national but community-level involvement and development,” said Mr. Myers. “We intend to continue this trend in the community of Harbour View moving forward.”