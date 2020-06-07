Pittsburgh mayor joins defense of local black journalist taken off protest coverage

Politicians and reporters don’t always see eye to eye, but a Pittsburgh pol is going to bat for a journalist.
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto joined the growing defense of Alexis Johnson, a black Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter who was prevented from covering protests because of a joking tweet that some people didn’t find funny.
“I have first account knowledge of her reporting,” Peduto wrote in a tweet Friday. “She has been fair in questioning all sides. She has been critical of me & our administration- when it was necessary. Most importantly, she has been professional in journalistic accepted practices & integrity.”
Johnson had been covering protests against police brutality in the city until last May 31, when she tweeted a joke.

“Horrifying scenes and aftermath from selfish LOOTERS who don’t care about this city!!!!!” Johnson wrote. “…. oh wait sorry. No, these are pictures from a Kenny Chesney concert tailgate. Whoops.”
She quickly made it clear she had no regrets as the tweet spread. Chesney’s yearly concerts in the city are known for their debauchery.
Post-Gazette editors, however, prevented Johnson from covering protests in the ensuing days and refused to explain their decision. Friday, several Post-Gazette reporters reposted Johnson’s tweet word-for-word, along with the hashtag #IStandWithAlexis. Even the Pennsylvania Treasury joined in.
On Saturday, Michael Santiago, a black Pulitzer Prize-winning Post-Gazette photographer, tweeted that he’d also been barred from covering protests.

 

Source: nydailynews

