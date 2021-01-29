Pistons Beat Lakers 107-92 with Blake Griffin Scoring 23 Points

The Detroit Pistons held the Los Angeles Lakers scoreless for nearly seven minutes in the fourth quarter with the Lakers lost consecutive games for the first time this season 107-92 on Thursday.

The Lakers, who are five games into a seven-game road trip marked their season-low in scoring.

Both teams were playing the second game of a back-to-back, but the Pistons had much more energy as the game wore on with Blake Griffin, who hit 23 points.

Wayne Ellington was also in inspired form, scoring 20 points as the Pistons rebounded from their worst loss of the season against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, the LA Clippers handed the Miami Heat a fifth straight defeat.

Nicholas Batum scored 18 points as the Clippers triumphed 109-105 to make it eight wins in their past nine games.

The Houston Rockets overcame the Portland Trail Blazers 104-101 and the Phoenix Suns ended the Golden State Warriors’ two-game winning streak with a 114-93 victory.