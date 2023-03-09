‘Pinchers’ Killed in Flankers, St James

A man was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting in Flankers, St James on Thursday morning.
He has been identified as 37-year-old Jermaine Hood, otherwise called ‘Pinchers’ , unemployed of Pelle Drive in Flankers , and all in St James.
About 7:30pm, Hood and a group of persons were standing along Pelle Drive in Flankers, when his cellphone rang, and he walked away from the crowd to answer his phone.
Seconds later a motor vehicle drove up and the occupants opened fire hitting him multiple times to his upper body, before speeding away.
The police were summoned and upon arrival Hood was discovered lying in a pool of blood, and was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.