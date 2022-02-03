‘Piggy’ Shot Dead in St Catherine

Fifty-year-old Desmond Beckford, otherwise called ‘Piggy’ a labourer of main street in Spanish Town, St Catherine, was shot and killed, and two other persons shot and injured during an incident along Featherbed Lane in the parish, on Tuesday, February 1.

Reports by the Spanish Town police are that about 9:15pm, one of the men who is now injured was chased by armed men inside a shop, where Beckford was sitting.

The armed men opened fire, hitting their target, but also shot Beckford and another man during the process.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, all three wounded victims were taken to hospital, where Beckford was pronounced dead, and the other victims treated and admitted in serious condition.