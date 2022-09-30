Pig Farmer Charged with 9 Counts of Shooting with Intent

A St. Andrew pig farmer who allegedly fired at a police team in Riverton, Kingston 11 on Sunday, September 4 has been charged with nine counts of Shooting with Intent.
He has been identified as 36-year-old Aldino Forkes of Caylad Circle, Cooreville Gardens, Kingston 20.
Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that about 11:00 a.m., lawmen were on patrol in the area when several explosions were heard. Upon investigating, Forkes was seen with a firearm in his hand. Upon seeing the Police, Forkes opened fire at the police team. He was pursued, accosted and a Kimber .45 pistol was taken from him.
He was charged following a question and answer session with his attorney.