Pig Farmer Charged with 9 Counts of Shooting with Intent

Leave a Comment / By / September 30, 2022

A St. Andrew pig farmer who allegedly fired at a police team in Riverton, Kingston 11 on Sunday, September 4 has been charged with nine counts of Shooting with Intent.

He has been identified as 36-year-old Aldino Forkes of Caylad Circle, Cooreville Gardens, Kingston 20.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that about 11:00 a.m., lawmen were on patrol in the area when several explosions were heard. Upon investigating, Forkes was seen with a firearm in his hand. Upon seeing the Police, Forkes opened fire at the police team. He was pursued, accosted and a Kimber .45 pistol was taken from him.

He was charged following a question and answer session with his attorney.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com