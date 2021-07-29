Physical Transformation In Mount Salem

The Mount Salem Zone of Special Operations continues to be supported by significant investments in both human development and physical transformation through the Government of Jamaica, non-governmental organisations and multilateral development partners, including the World Bank.

So far, more than $200 million has been spent, with a further $80 million in new activities under active implementation.

This expenditure has been channelled towards significant improvement in the infrastructure of the community.

The information is contained in the Mount Salem Community Zone Social Intervention Ministry Paper, which was tabled in the House of Representatives recently by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr Horace Chang.

Interventions completed include improvement in basic utilities, such as regularisation for more than 500 residents with the National Water Commission.

Also, over 4,300 metres of roadway were completed, accounting for more than 93 per cent of the community roadways and over 1,300 metres of zinc fence substitution, which has eliminated more than 90 per cent of zinc fencing in the community.

In addition, a total of nine entrepreneurs accessed grant support of more than $1.3 million, to include training and equipment.

The Mount Salem Police Station was also constructed and was officially handed over on July 14.

Meanwhile, Mount Salem Primary and Infant school is to be rehabilitated at an estimated cost of $32.47 million. Tender has been approved and the contractor is completing documentation submission, inclusive of work plans.

The Ministry Paper noted that work will include rehabilitation of the existing steel-frame building, which has more than 10 classrooms. It will be financed by the Government and the Caribbean Development Bank.

In addition, work is 60 per cent complete regarding the rehabilitation of the Mount Salem Community Centre. The project is valued at $18 million, and the scope of activities include construction of new computer lab and rehabilitation of the existing structure, which should be completed by August 31.

Also, the HEART Trust/NSTA is actively recruiting trainees for a life skills programme to commence September 2021.

WRITTEN BY: LATONYA LINTON

Source: JIS news