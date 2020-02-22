Photos: Several Persons Feared Injured in Gas Station Fire in Mandeville

Gas Station Fire in Mandeville - McKoy's News
Firefighters attached to the Mandeville fire department in Mandeville, Manchester, are now busy at the scene of a raging fire which totally destroyed a  service station located at Caledonia Road and Ward Avenue, in Mandeville Square, on Friday afternoon, February 21.

Police personnel who are also at the scene say they have reason to believe that several persons who were travelling in two motor vehicles which collided in the vicinity of the station, along with several of the service station workers may have been seriously injured in the fire.

Reports Mckoy’s News are that shortly after 5:00 p.m, two motor vehicles collided in the vicinity of the service station, which resulted in one of the vehicles bursting into flames.

The fire quickly spread to several vehicles that were parked in the surroundings of the service station compound, and later spread unto the service station pump area resulting in a burning inferno.

Firefighters and police personnel along with an ambulance team are present at the location, where the fire has totally engulfed the service station.

Some ten motor vehicles have already been destroyed, and the police are asking motorists to avoid using that route as a safety precautionary measure.

 

MORE ON THIS FIRE TO FOLLOWING LATER….

