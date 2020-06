Director, Nursing Services, Princess Margaret Hospital, Nadine Anderson Lawrence (seated) tries out the newly installed surveillance system for the islolation unit at the St. Thomas-based hospital on Wednesday (June 10). Also looking on (left to right) are Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Princess Margaret Hospital, Melecia Linton; Network Engineer, Computer King Ltd, Dwayne Hutchinson; and Senior Medical Officer, Princess Margaret Hospital, Samantha Walker.

Source: JIS News