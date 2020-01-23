Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (second left), bids farewell to United States Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo (right), at the Norman Manley International Airport today (January 22), following his two-day working visit to Jamaica. Also at the airport (from left) are United States Ambassador to Jamaica, Donald Tapia; and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Ambassador Marcia Gilbert Roberts.
PHOTOS: Pompeo Departs
