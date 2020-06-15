PHOTOS: Minister Bartlett Tours Norman Manley International Airport

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (right), tests one of the many automated hand sanitizing machines that have been installed at the Norman Manley International Airport to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, as CEO of PAC Kingston, operators of the facility, and Andre Lewis, Operations Manager, PAC Kingston look on. Minister Bartlett toured the facility recently to examine the level of preparedness for the reopening of the nation’s borders to tourists on June 15, 2020. The Minister expressed satisfaction with the measures that have been put in place to safeguard front-line workers and passengers alike, including the installation of numerous plexiglass screens, decals to facilitate social distancing and a quarantine area.

 

Source: JIS News

