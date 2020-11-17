PHOTOS: Medical Supplies Donated to May Pen Hospital

Chief Executive Officer for the May Pen Hospital in Clarendon, St. Andrade Sinclair (left), and Custos Rotulorum for the parish, Hon. William Shagoury, examine a box of N95 masks during a handover ceremony for these and other medical supplies, at the institution on November 11. The items were donated by proprietor of National Self-Serve and Wholesale in May Pen, Stephen Liao.

