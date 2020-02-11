Photos: Media appreciation at Pier One- Mayor of Montego Bay

The St. James Municipal Corporation, led by Mayor Homer Davis, hosted a cocktail party for several media houses and media personnel at Pier One, Montego Bay on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

During the affair, Janet Silvera from The Gleaner, who spoke on behalf of the media personnel addressed how commendable the media appreciation was. She went on to endorse the Mayor, as one of our hardest working Mayor Montego Bay, has ever seen.

The Mayor highlighted all the media houses and displayed his appreciation for the journalists. He congratulated them on doing such a fabulous job of delivering information to the public.

The night’s event entailed a raffle by which gift baskets were distributed to multiple media personnel and a best-dressed competition to which J.I.S member, Garvin Davis, was voted for the night in the male category.

The service ended with words of encouragement from Councilor Dwight Crawford.

Alan Lewin – News Reporter