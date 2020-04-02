PHOTOS: KPH Gets Protective Equipment from Fujian Association Chinese Community

Regional Director, South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA), Maureen Golding (left), points out a feature on a box containing medical masks to Board Chairman, SERHA, Wentworth Charles (centre) and member of the Chinese community in Jamaica, Zipling Chen. Occasion was the official handover of personal protective equipment donated by the Chinese community to the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH), at Garmex Free Zone in Kingston on Tuesday (March 31). The protective devices, valued at $3 million, will assist in safeguarding healthcare workers from exposure to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

 

 

Source: JIS News

