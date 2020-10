Alan Lewin, News Reporter-A man who is believed to be a regular phone thief in the downtown area of Montego Bay, St James was nabbed on Tuesday afternoon, September 29, when he grabbed a phone from a female who was standing in line at the Montego Bay Number One Post Office.

It is also alleged that he went to a banking area on St James Street earlier in the day and grabbed a woman’s phone and ran to the upper section of St James Street. One of the victims identified him sitting in a bar and alerted the police who arrested him. The man is believed to be from Kingston.