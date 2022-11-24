Phone Thief Nabbed Within Hours of Committing Robbery

Phone Thief Nabbed: One of two men who held up and robbed a man of his cellular phone on East Avenue in Greenwich Farm, Kingston 13 on Monday, November 14 has been arrested and charged.
Charged with Robbery with Aggravation and Illegal Possession of Firearm is 20-year-old Romaine Palmer, otherwise called ‘Nelly of Central Road, Kingston 13.
Reports are that the man was walking along the roadway when he was approached by Palmer and another man. One of the men pulled a firearm and robbed the man of his cellular phone before escaping in the area.
Palmer was arrested hours later. He was charged following an interview on Saturday, November 19.
His court date is being finalised.