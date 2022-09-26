Phone Thief Charged

Twenty-four-year-old Ricardo Khans, a drywall installer of Wailer Avenue in Cooreville Gardens, Kingston 20 has been charged with Robbery with Aggravation following
an incident along Half Way Tree Road in St. Andrew on Monday, September 19.

Reports from the Half Way Tree Police are that at about 9:21 p.m., two women were walking along the roadway when they were held up and robbed. The women made an alarm, which alerted police personnel who were in the area.

The police chased Khan and he was apprehended. He was then searched; a kitchen knife and two cellular phones belonging to the women were found in his possession.

His court date is being finalized.

