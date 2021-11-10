Phone Technician Shot and Killed in Denham Town

Twenty-eight-year-old Fabian O’Connor, a phone technician of East Street in Kingston 14, was shot and killed in the parish on Monday, November 8.
Reports from the Denham Town police are that about 11:50 am, residents in the community heard gunshots being fired in the area and summoned the police.
On the arrival of the lawmen, O’Connor was seen lying face down along the roadway in a pool of blood, with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.
The scene was processed, and the victim transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com