Phone Technician Shot and Killed in Denham Town

Twenty-eight-year-old Fabian O’Connor, a phone technician of East Street in Kingston 14, was shot and killed in the parish on Monday, November 8.

Reports from the Denham Town police are that about 11:50 am, residents in the community heard gunshots being fired in the area and summoned the police.

On the arrival of the lawmen, O’Connor was seen lying face down along the roadway in a pool of blood, with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The scene was processed, and the victim transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.