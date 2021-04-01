Phone Technician Murdered in Green Island, Hanover

Ewarton Man Murdered in St Ann
The Green Island police in Hanover have launched an investigation, into the shooting death of a popular phone technician, in the community of Green Island, on Thursday morning, April 1.

The deceased has been identified as 33-year-old DeAndre Robertson, who resides at Wharf Road, also in Green Island.

Reports by the police are that about 12:15 am, Robertson was sitting on his step, inside his yard, when he was ambushed by armed men and shot to death.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the scene was processed and the wounded man who was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

