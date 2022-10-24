Phone Swiping Teenager Charged by Central Police

A teenager who was allegedly one of two men who held up a 51-year-old garbage collector and robbed him of his cellular phone is now behind bars after he was spotted in the same area by the complainant and pointed out to the police.
Detectives at the Central Police Station have charged the teen with Robbery with Aggravation. He is 18-year-old Kevon Russell of no fixed address.
Reports are that about 4:30 a.m., on Monday, May 30, 2022, the complainant was at the intersection of Princess Street and Ocean Boulevard in downtown Kingston, when Russell and his crony held him up with knives and robbed him of his Samsung Galaxy cellular phone.
The robbers escaped, however, on Saturday, October 15, the complainant spotted Russell in the same area and pointed him out to the police, who arrested him. He was later charged with the offence.
He is to appear in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court on Thursday, October 27.