Phoenix man dies after self-medicating coronavirus with Trump-endorsed drug

Last week, President Trump told reporters that a “very powerful” drug was approved to treat coronavirus. But health officials are warning that it could be deadly.

The drug in question, chloroquine, is typically used to treat malaria, and contrary to Trump’s proclamation, it has not been approved by the FDA to treat COVID-19.

However, a Phoenix man and his wife self-medicated with chloroquine to treat their cases of coronavirus and, according to Arizona’s Banner Health, the treatment killed the man and hospitalized his wife in critical condition.

The hospital is now warning others not to try the same thing.

