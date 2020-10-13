Phillips not naming another senator

Leader of the Opposition and President of the People’s National Party, Dr Peter Phillips, says he does not intend to fill the vacancy which has arisen in the Senate.

At the weekend businessman, Norman Horne said he was declining the appointment as Opposition Senator as he felt the appointment of eight Opposition senators should be made by the new leader of the Party, to be elected November 7. That left the Opposition side with seven, rather than eight duly nominated and sworn-in Senators.

In stating he will not be naming any new senator, the out-going PNP President said that when, a month ago he appointed eight senators (including Horne) “no date had been set by the Party’s National Executive Council (NEC) for a special delegates conference to elect the next Party Leader,”

He pointed out that since then, a date has been set, which is less than three weeks away. “As a consequence, it is my considered view that the decision to name a new member to the Senate is best left to the next Leader of the Opposition, Dr Phillips said.

