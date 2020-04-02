PHILIPPINE PRESIDENT WILLING TO KILL AND BURY DISOBEDIENT CITIZENS

PHILIPPINE PRESIDENT WILLING TO KILL AND BURY DISOBEDIENT CITIZENS
The onslaught of the deadly COVID-19 continues to make worldwide chaos and crises.  It has the heads of governments in different countries pondering what to do and resorting to drastic measures.

For some countries, the numerous daily infections and deaths can be seen as fighting losing battles.  Drastic measures are being implemented globally in trying to curtail the deadly virus ranging from total lockdowns, curfews and even whipping.

President of the Philippine, Rodrigo Duterte’s Instagram post seen on SkyNews states that citizens who violate the country’s COVID-19 quarantine rules could be shot and killed; stating “I will bury you”.

