Petersfield Student Injured After Being Stabbed at School

A 15-year-old female student who attends the Petersfield High School in Westmoreland, was treated at the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital for stab wounds she received in a fight with another female student on Wednesday morning, March 30.

Reports are that shortly after 8:00 am, the students were at a section of the school compound when they got involved in a fight.

The accused Grade 10 student pulled out a knife which she used to stab the other student, who was later rushed to hospital where she was treated and released.

The school was closed shortly after 10:30 am, when two other students got involved in another fight outside the compound.

