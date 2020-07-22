Peter Tosh’s Family Files Lawsuit Over Son’s Death

The family of reggae icon Peter Tosh has filed a lawsuit against a US jail for the death of Tosh’s son, Jawara McIntosh, on Friday (July 17).

The lawsuit was filed against the Bergen County Jail where Mcintosh was serving the final six months of a one-year sentence after being incarcerated for marijuana possession.

According to the family, the jail failed to protect McIntosh who died almost two years after he had been beaten at the jailhouse by a fellow inmate.

Reports are that on February 21, 2017, McIntosh was attacked by inmate Kyrie Charon Baum at the jail.

Following the incident, he had been in a coma with medical reports suggesting traumatic brain injury.

According to his family, to date they have not seen the full report on what happened to Jawara, noting that they had only received a brief report, characterized by a single paragraph on the matter.

McIntosh’s sister, Niambe McIntosh, who spoke to Rolling Stones magazine in 2017, said following the attack Jawara had been unable to speak or move with intent.

Niambe has since launched a change.org petition seeking an investigation by the US Department of Justice into the incident.