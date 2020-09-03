Peter Phillips Plans to Step Down if PNP Loses Today

Peter Phillips now receiving treatment Stage 3 Colon Cancer
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Dr Peter Phillips will step down as Peoples National Party president and ultimately Member of Parliament, should the PNP lose today’s general election.

Dr Phillips made the announcement after he voted in the St Andrew North Eastern constituency at Reach Academy shortly after 9:05 am.

Speaking to journalists, Dr Phillips expressed confidence that his party should win the election, citing corruption and other issues among the sins committed by the Jamaica Labour Party Administration over the last four and a half years.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....