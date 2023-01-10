16-year-old Peter Christie Missing from Kingston

Peter Christie Missing: 16-year-old Peter Christie otherwise called ‘Pookey’ a student of Bay Farm Road, Kingston 11 has been missing since Monday, January 9.
He is of brown complexion, slim build, and about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.
Reports from the Olympic Garden Police are that about 9:30 pm, he was last seen at home wearing a black and white T-shirt, blue, pink, and white shorts, and a pair of brown slippers. He has not been heard from since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Peter Christie is being asked to contact the Olympic Gardens Police at 876-923-5468, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.