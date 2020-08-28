Peter Buntin negative for COVID-19

People’s National Party (PNP) Co- Campaign chairman and Opposition

Spokesman on Education and Training, Peter Bunting has tested negative for

the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Mr. Bunting was tested on Monday August 24, 2020 and received a negative

report Thursday afternoon. The Central Manchester candidate had announced

that he had gone into self-isolation following a positive test of his campaign

chairman, Mayor of Mandeville, Donovan Mitchell, with whom he had been in

contact.

His negative test come son the same day that PNP General Secretary, Julian

Robinson confirmed his positive test. Mr Robinson is in isolation.