Peter Buntin negative for COVID-19

Salem Residents
People’s National Party (PNP) Co- Campaign chairman and Opposition
Spokesman on Education and Training, Peter Bunting has tested negative for
the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Mr. Bunting was tested on Monday August 24, 2020 and received a negative
report Thursday afternoon. The Central Manchester candidate had announced
that he had gone into self-isolation following a positive test of his campaign
chairman, Mayor of Mandeville, Donovan Mitchell, with whom he had been in
contact.
His negative test come son the same day that PNP General Secretary, Julian
Robinson confirmed his positive test. Mr Robinson is in isolation.

