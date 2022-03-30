Peru in World Cup Play-offs as Brazil Breaks Record

Peru sealed a World Cup play-off place as Brazil set new points record in South American World Cup qualifying with a 4-0 win in Bolivia.

Peru will play either Australia or the United Arab Emirates in June following a 2-0 victory over Paraguay which meant Colombia and Chile miss out.

Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and Uruguay had already qualified for the Qatar tournament in November.

Colombia missed out by one point, in the sixth, after beating Venezuela 1-0.

Chile also needed to win and hope that Peru and Colombia both dropped points to stand a chance of qualification – but they lost 2-0 to Uruguay after fine goals by Atletico Madrid’s Luis Suarez and Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde.

Peru is seeking consecutive World Cup appearances, having defeated New Zealand 2-0 over two legs to reach the 2018 tournament in Russia.

They will meet Australia or the UAE in the intercontinental play-off after both countries were third in their respective Asian qualifying groups.

Australia, who had already secured a play-off place, lost 1-0 to Group B winners Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, while the UAE denied South Korea the top spot in Group A with a 1-0 win that ensured their play-off place ahead of Iraq.

Unbeaten Brazil, who have one rearranged match against Argentina still to play, have 45 points from 14 wins and three draws – two more than Marcelo Bielsa’s Argentina achieved in 2002.

Everton’s Richarlison struck twice for Tite’s side and Newcastle United’s January signing Bruno Guimaraes also scored, following Lyon’s Lucas Paqueta’s opener.

It was a third successive 4-0 victory for Brazil, despite being without suspended Paris St-Germain forward Neymar.

Meanwhile, second-placed Argentina extended their unbeaten run to 31 games in a 1-1 draw away to Ecuador, who qualified in fourth following Uruguay’s win.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com