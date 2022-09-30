Perth Man Charged with Alleged Online Child Abuse Related Offences

A 22-year-old man is expected to face Perth Magistrate’s Court on September 30 after the Western Australian (WA) Joint Anti Child Exploitation Team (JACET) charged him with multiple child abuse offences.
The man was arrested as part of AFP Operation Tamworth / WA Police Operation Palomar – a joint operation targeting offenders involved in the manufacture, distribution and possession of child exploitation material.
Police allegedly identified the WA man after investigating a report from the United States’ National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about an individual in Western Australia accessing child abuse material online.
WA JACET investigators, from both the AFP and WA Police Force, arrested the man after they executed a search warrant in the Perth suburb of Forrestfield on August 24.
Electronic devices found at his home that allegedly contained child abuse material were seized for further forensic examination.
Police further allege that the Forrestfield man purchased self-produced child exploitation material from a Perth teenager.
The man has been charged with possessing child abuse material obtained or accessed through a carriage service, use of a carriage service to access child abuse material and engaging in sexual activity using a carriage service with the child.
The maximum penalty for each of these charges is 15 years’ imprisonment.
AFP Detective Superintendent Graeme Marshall said the AFP worked closely with its counterparts in around Australia and internationally to combat the exploitation and abuse of children.
“Our common goal is to protect children, wherever they live, and ensure anyone who tries to harm them is identified and brought before the courts,” he said.
“The AFP works tirelessly with the WA Police Force, domestic and international partners to keep children safe and will prosecute anyone who is preying on them.”