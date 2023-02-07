Persons of Interest Listed in the Kingston Western Division

The Kingston Western Police have listed several individuals as Persons of
Interest. The following individuals are to report to the Denham Town Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) by 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 07.
1. Kareem Martin otherwise called ‘Chubbles’,
2. Nakia Campbell otherwise called ‘Bolo’,
3. Stuart Burton otherwise called ‘Bing’,
4. Andre Barracks otherwise called ‘Bups’ and ‘Rasta’,
5. Nicoy Waldron otherwise called ‘Bun Up’ and ‘Bun Dog’,
6. Kemar Jones otherwise called ‘Kisses’,
7. Tori Baugh,
8. Damion Walker otherwise called ‘Shines’,
9. Debean Bryce otherwise called ‘Dolla Boss’,
10. Raheem Baugh,
11. Corey Cleary,
12. Kevin Smith otherwise called ‘Kev’,
13. A man known only as ‘Pepper Boy’,
14. A man known only as ‘Ah Ah’,
Detectives have identified these persons as individuals who may be able to assist them with on-going investigations in the division. Several attempts have been made to contact them at their known addresses and phone numbers; however, these efforts have failed.
The following individuals, who are all of Arnett Gardens, Kingston addresses have been listed as wanted and are asked to report to the police immediately:
- Antonique Ellis otherwise called ‘Noki’. He is wanted for Murder.
- Shadane McKenzie otherwise called ‘Murphy’ and ‘Phillipines’. He is wanted for Murder.
- Charles Lundgren otherwise called ‘Charlie’. He is wanted for Murder.
Additionally, anyone with information that can assist in locating them is asked to contact the Denham Town CIB at 876-948-6443, Crime Stop at 311, the JCF tip line at 811 or the nearest police station.