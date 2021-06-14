Persons of Interest Listed for Trench Town Murder/ Shooting

Investigators in the Kingston Western Division have listed three men as Persons of Interest in the probe of a murder/shooting that occurred in Trench Town, Kingston on Sunday, June 13.

 

They are:

·       Keimo Roache

·       Keimo Tingle otherwise called, ‘Not Nice’

·       And a man known only as ‘CJ’

 

Roache, Tingle and ‘CJ’ are therefore asked to report to the Denham Town Police Station by 6:00p.m. on Monday, June 14.

In addition, anyone who can help the Police to locate or contact any of the individuals listed is asked to contact the Denham Town Police at 876-948-6443, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

