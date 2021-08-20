Persons 18-39-years are said to be ‘super-spreaders’ of COVID-19 | 14 new COVID-19 deaths recorded

Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie is warning persons between ages 18 to 39 years to reduce their movements as the COVID-19 cases have been increasing rapidly among persons of this age group.

The CMO says the percentage among this cohort has increased to 42.9 per cent in comparison to the 32.4 percent recorded during the second wave of the pandemic.

“And it does again suggest that there is a lot of movement that is happening in this age group and this age group really need to stop the various activities that is causing increase exposure and increase spread;” Mrs. McKenzie stated.

Meanwhile, persons 60 years and older has seen a decrease in the number of infections among this age group. Dr. Bisasor McKenzie reported that the rate of infection has been reduced from 20 percent during the second wave to 16.1 per cent which she said is due to vaccination of persons over 60 years.

The death rates has however increase in the 40 to 59 age category.

“36.1 per cent of deaths are in this age group, compared to 19.4 per cent in the second wave. This is a very significant jump in the numbers, possibly because we’re seeing a benefit in the over 60 age group where the proportionate number of deaths have decreased from 76.2 per cent of all deaths, to 56.4 per cent and that is a decrease that is welcomed but now we’re seeing problems in the 40-59 age group;” Dr. Bisasor McKenzie added.

In the meantime, recent reports from the Ministry of Health revealed that an additional 14 persons have died from the COVID-19 virus in Jamaica, increasing the COVID-19 death rate to 1356 deaths.

The deaths included four (4) persons from St. Elizabeth, three (3) in Westmoreland, two (2) from St. Thomas while the remaining number of deaths were recorded in Clarendon, Kingston, St. James, Hanover and St. Ann; one (1) in each parish.

Three (3) more deaths are currently under investigation by the ministry.

There has also being another sharp increase in the number of persons hospitalized with COVID-19; hospitalization rate is now at 564. Of those hospitalized, 88 of the patients are severely ill while 37 are critically ill. There are 556 cases from the 1300 samples recorded yesterday.

The total number of case count is at 60,488 with a positivity rate of 38.7 per cent.

Natasha Williams- Mckoy’s News Senior Writer