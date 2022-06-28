Person of interest in Denham Town Teen Mom’s Murder Reports to Cops

Devanese Nelson

One of the three individuals who were identified as persons of interest in connection with the death of Devanese Nelson has turned himself over to the authorities.

On Monday, Tevin Cross, the uncle of Nelson’s boyfriend, Eric ‘Brando’ Murdock, met with authorities investigating the death of Nelson.

He allegedly showed up at the Denham Town Police Station with a community member. Detectives are presently questioning him.

The boyfriend and another person of interest, Alejandro ‘Brandon’ Murdock, 17, are still being sought. They are also being asked to immediately turn themselves in to the police.

