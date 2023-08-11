Person of interest in Danielle Rowe’s Murder Apprehended

Authorities have confirmed that a female person of interest in the murder of 8-year-old Danielle Rowe was taken into custody on Friday afternoon.
According to Fitz Bailey, Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge crime and security, the person in question was apprehended in the Corporate Area at approximately 2:30 p.m.
This development marks the initial breakthrough in the investigation following the murder of Danielle three months ago.
DCP Bailey has stated that, due to administrative and legal procedures, the police cannot reveal any additional information about the identity of the person of interest.
Danielle was taken from Portmore, St. Catherine, after she left Braeton Primary School on June 8. She was later found with her throat cut on Roosevelt Avenue in St. Andrew. Two days after the incident, she died at the Bustamante Hospital for Children. On July 23, Danielle was put to rest.
