PEP results available Friday afternoon

The Ministry of Education says student scores and placement for the 2020 Primary Exit Profile (PEP 6) will be available at primary level schools on Friday, June 26, at 2:00 p.m. Parents and guardians will also be able to access the results online at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020.

Some parents have been complaining that they have been experiencing difficulties getting on the website to which they have been directed by individual mail from the Ministry.

In a release Thursday, the Ministry said “Parents and guardians who want to access their children’s results online may register using the Parent Portal parent.dpisonline.com as previously advised in letters sent by the schools or at parents.dpisonline.com. Only parents who are listed on students’ examination registration forms will be able to access results in this way.

The Ministry of Education said it is aware that persons have experienced challenges registering on the Parent Portal. It said, these issues are being addressed and will not affect the release of results on Friday.

The Parent Report will comprise of students’ scores at Grade 4 (Literacy and Numeracy), Grade 5 Performance Tasks (Mathematics, Science, Social Studies and Language Arts) and the Grade 6 Ability Test.

Schools will need to print the individual report for each child upon request from parents who are unable to retrieve it from the Parent Portal.

Principals and parents at the primary level who may not have access to the internet and/or printing services can also access and print these reports at their respective Regional Office where provisions have been made to facilitate this.

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information will also be hosting a Virtual Press Conference at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 26 to provide an overall report and assessment of the PEP 2020 results.