PEP out Friday, parents will get results online

Dr. Kasan Troupe
Parents and guardians will be able register on an online portal starting this evening Wednesday, June 24, to access students’ Primary Exit Profile (PEP) results.

The student placement and scores will be available online on Friday, June 26, at 4:00 p.m.

Acting Chief Education Officer in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Dr. Kasan Troupe, says the special parent portal, called the DEAMS Performance Information System (DPIS) can be accessed via the link www.parent.dpisonline.com.

Dr. Troupe said that the site is designed to present “parent reports” to all parents and guardians of students who are transitioning from primary-level institutions to high schools.                                                                                                                       “Over 39,000 parents and guardians have been provided with a welcome letter bearing login credentials and directions on how to activate their accounts. Dr Troupe told JIS Radio that login credentials should have been sent to all primary-level institutions by Tuesday (June 23), and should be distributed to all parents before Thursday (June 25).

Parents will be required to visit the parent portal online using the unique login credentials provided by the Ministry and follow the instructions.  Each parent will be able to see the details of his or her own child.

