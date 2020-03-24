‘People are evil’: Brooklyn mom shopping for groceries during coronavirus outbreak hit with stray bullet

A Brooklyn woman on her way to search for groceries during the coronavirus outbreak with her young son in tow was struck in the leg by a stray bullet, the Daily News has learned.

“I’m in a lot of pain and I feel really sick,” the distraught victim, 27-year-old Nikki Nicholson, told the Daily News from her hospital bed. “It’s innocent people getting hurt. It’s sad.”

Nicholson, 27, was blasted in the right thigh near North Oxford Walk and Park Ave. in Clinton Hill about 3:10 p.m. Sunday, sending her 8-year-old son running in terror.

Nikki Nicholson is pictured in a video that she posted from her hospital bed on Facebook.(Courtesy of Nikki Nicholson)

“My baby started running and I started running,” Nicholson said. “As soon as I started running, I fell. My foot just felt really crazy. Like I can’t explain how it felt.”



A 17-year-old boy standing near Nicholson also took a bullet to the leg. The teen, who has an arrest record, was likely the intended target, sources said. He is recovering at a local hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Nicholson’s brave son, after initially running away, dashed back to his mom’s side. “He said he didn’t want me to die,” Nicholson recalled, fighting back tears. “It’s scary.”

With visitors nearly completely banned from city hospitals due to the coronavirus outbreak, Nicholson, a liberal arts student in her final semester at Manhattan Community College, has been all alone since her brush with death.

Source: nydailynews.com