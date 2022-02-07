Peng Again Denies Alleging Sex Assault

Tennis star Peng Shuai says there has been a “huge misunderstanding” over a post in which she claimed she was forced into having sexual relations with a former Chinese party leader.

The November 2021 social media post was swiftly deleted and Ms. Peng disappeared for weeks, sparking global concern.

Ms. Peng told the outlet she was living a normal life – a line which has also been used by Chinese state officials about her previously. She also expressed thanks for the concern directed towards her.

The 36-year-old sporting star also hinted she could retire from professional tennis.

On November 2, Ms. Peng had published a 1,600-word essay on the Chinese social platform Weibo where she accused former Chinese Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli of forcing her to have sex with him.

The post detailed her relationship with him, but also included accusations that on at least one occasion she had felt coerced into sex. The post was shared widely on Chinese social media before it was removed less than an hour after publication.

In the months that followed, Ms. Peng denied making the accusations.