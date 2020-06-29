Pence cancels campaign events in Florida and Arizona as coronavirus cases spike

WASHINGTON – Vice President Mike Pence has canceled campaign events in Florida and Arizona as coronavirus cases spike in those states.

A spokesperson for President Donald Trump’s campaign confirmed to USA TODAY the events, which included stops as part of Pence’s “Faith in America” tour, were canceled “out of an abundance of caution” as cases climb in Florida and Arizona.

A representative for the vice president said Pence would still travel to Texas, Arizona, and Florida this week to meet with governors.

On Tuesday, Pence was scheduled to give remarks at a Faith in America event in Tucson and to meet with Gov. Doug Ducey about the COVID-19 response.

Pence had planned to travel to Florida on July 2 for a bus tour, meeting with Gov. Ron DeSantis about the coronavirus pandemic, and to deliver remarks both at a Faith in America event in Sarasota and after touring Oakley Transport Inc. in Lake Wales.

