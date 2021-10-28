‘Pedro’ Killed at Shop in St Thomas

The Bull Bay police in St Thomas have commenced an investigation into the death of a man, who was shot and killed by armed men at a shop in Bull Bay, St Thomas, on Tuesday evening, October 26.

The deceased has been identified as 55-year-old Fitzroy Burke, otherwise called ‘Pedro’ of 11 Mile, also in Bull Bay.

Reports are that Burke went to purchase items at a shop in his community, when he was ambushed by two men armed with handguns.

His attackers opened fire hitting him multiple times before fleeing the scene.

The police were later summoned and upon arrival, Burke was taken to hospital where he died, and an investigation was launched into the fatal attack.