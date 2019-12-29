Pedestrian Killed on Six Miles bridge accident

The fatal accident on the Six Miles bridge claimed the life of a man in Duhaney Park, St Andrew on Friday, December 27.

The dead man is of dark complexion, medium build was clad in black shorts, and grey shirt and is about 172 centimeters (5 feet 8 inches) long.

According to the Duhaney Park Police reports are that about 6:55 p.m., the driver of a Suzuki Vitara was traveling along the roadway, heading from Mandela Highway into Washington Blvd, when he allegedly hit the unidentified man who was walking along the roadway.

The officers were summoned to the scene, and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash caused traffic delays in the area for several hours.

Motorists traveling from the direction of Spanish Town heading into Kingston had to detour through Portmore. The area has since been cleared.