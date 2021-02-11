Pedestrian Killed in Cambridge, St James

The Cambridge police have commenced an investigation surrounding a motor vehicle accident which claimed the life of a pedestrian, in the Cambridge community, on Tuesday, February 9.

The deceased has been identified as Kenrick Hendricks, self-employed of Tank Road, Cambridge.

Reports are that about 5:45 pm, the driver of a Toyota Corolla motor car was travelling along Tank Road, towards the directions of Seven Rivers district, when on reaching the vicinity of the Cambridge Housing Scheme entrance, the now-deceased reportedly stepped in the path of the upcoming vehicle.

He was hit by the vehicle and sustained broken limbs, and head and body injuries, followed by which he was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

