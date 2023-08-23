Pedal Cyclist Shot Dead in Milk River, Clarendon

The police in Clarendon are carrying out an investigation into the death of a pedal cyclist, who was shot from his bicycle along the Rowington main road in Milk River, on Monday night, August 20.

He has been identified as 54-year-old Dwight Simpson, who is also from Milk River.

Reports are that about 8:40pm, Simpson was riding his bicycle when he was ambushed and shot multiple times.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Simpson was discovered lying along the roadway in a pool of blood, beside his bicycle.

He had what appeared to be gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.

